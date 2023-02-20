"To the West Nothing New" makes history at the BAFTA awards. "oscars" Brits had several surprises

Will another strong bid for the Oscars be presented? In a race where “The Spirits of Inisherin”, Elvis”, “Tár” and “Everything and Everywhere at the Same Time” were (but not “Top Gun: Maverick”, which many think may be the consensual winner of the golden statuettes), “Nothing New in the West” was the big winner of the BAFTA awards of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, given this Sunday at the end of the afternoon at the Royal Festival Hall, in London. , Netflix’s German epic drama about the First World War, which led with 14 nominations, makes history with seven awards at the ceremony that is the British industry’s equivalent of the Oscars: Best Film, which it accumulated with Foreign Film (something it did not manage to “Parasites” three years ago), Directing (Edward Berger), Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Score and Sound.Although several non-English speaking productions won Best Film, particularly in the early years of the BAFTA, none had r received more than four awards in all, as was the case for “Roma”, in 2018.There were many nominees and winners who were actually at the ceremony: the BAFTA are one of the key moments of the awards season, as many of the seven thousand members of the British Academy also belong to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.THE RED WALKWAY. Such a categorical victory for “Nothing New to the West” reinforces its candidacy for the Oscars, where it received nine nominations, all the more so since the film that leads that race, “Everything in Every Side at the Same Time”, won at the BAFTA only in the category da Montague (it had ten nominations).”‘A Oeste Nada de Novo’ tells the story of young people who, poisoned by the nationalist political propaganda of the extreme right, go to war thinking that it is a good fortune. And war is anything but a adventure. This is one of the messages of the seminal novel by [Erich Maria] Reschedule. And when we started to embark on this, making this film, it felt like a relevant message, even 100 years after the book was published,” said producer Malte Grunert when receiving the main prize, before highlighting the work of Felix Kammerer, who made his debut as a film actor. Although diminished by losing Best Picture, another direct competitor, “The Spirits of Inisherin”, received four major awards from ten nominations, for Best British Film, Original Screenplay and, surprisingly, the supporting actors. of interpretation had great surprises that cast uncertainty for the golden statuettes, which will be delivered on March 12. As happened four years ago with Rami Malek for “Bohemian Rhapsody”, Austin Butler was the Best Actor for “Elvis”, surpassing the most favorites Brendan Fraser with “The Whale” and mainly Colin Farrell for “The Spirits of Inisherin”, which, in turn, saw secondary actors Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon win, overcoming the overwhelming favoritism in the season by Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere at Once”) and Angela Basset (“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever After). The Father” and would coincide last year in three of the four actors’ awards (it failed Joanna Scanlan for Best Actress, who was not even nominated for the golden statuettes). Austin Butler With the exception of the live broadcast of the categories of Best Film, Actor, Actress and Rising Star (for Emma Mackey, protagonist of the film "Emily"), most of the ceremony was broadcast on deferred by the BBC, which allowed to cut a embarrassing moment: Carey Mulligan was mistakenly announced as the Best Supporting Actress winner before Kerry Condon, in a mix-up involving deaf actor Troy Kotsur (last year's winner for CODA") and a sign language interpreter. thanks to the other nominees and people who worked on the respective films, with Cate Blanchett noting for example that "these remarkable performances shatter the myth that women's experience is monolithic", but Barry Keoghan, whose mother died after a long drug addiction and spent seven years in 13 foster homes, was applauded by saying goodbye with "For the kids who dream of being something from the region I come from, this is for you". There were no surprises in the Animated Film categories for “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” and Best Debut by a Screenwriter , British Director or Producer for Charlotte Wells, screenwriter and director of “Aftersun”. “Elvis” was another of the night’s winners, with four awards out of nine nominations: in addition to Best Actor, it received Casting, Wardrobe and Characterization.” Navalny”, about Russian regime opponent Alexei Navalny and the investigation into his poisoning, won Best Documentary, with the producer thanking Christo Grozev, an investigative journalist who was advised by the police not to be present at the ceremony at the home of a “risk to public safety”. As host and entitled to a grand entrance into the Royal Festival Hall, Richard E. Grant’s monologue has been described as irreverent but far less risque in jokes than Rebel Wilson in the year previous: “don’t wear white” (the opposite of what was seen), “don’t get into conflict with Judi Dench” or “don’t invest in Helen Mirren’s cryptocurrency, she’s a crook” were some of the thousand pieces of advice that the actor said that he received from Steve Martin for a function where “a single joke can ruin your life and your career”. Grant, 65 years old, took the opportunity to get in the good graces of his prestigious audience and present his “resume” for new professional opportunities : “Richard E. Grant. It can represent from 30 to 50 years old, via ‘deepfake’. Like all the actors here tonight, I can 100% ride a horse. I want you to know that my favorite movie of the year is the one you made”. And, to end the monologue, an inevitable reference to a certain event from the last Oscar ceremony: “I’m doing my best to make sure that nobody in my shift get slapped tonight”.

LIST OF AWARDS

Malte Grunert and Edward Berger, producer and director of "Nothing New West"

BEST MOVIE

“Nothing New West”BEST ACHIEVEMENT

Edward Berger (“All New West”)BEST ACTOR

Austin Butler (“Elvis”)BEST ACTRESS

Cate Blanchett (“Tar”)BEST SUPPORT ACTOR

Barry Keoghan (“The Spirits of Inisherin”)SECONDARY ACTRESS

Kerry Condon (“The Spirits of Inisherin”)BEST ADAPTED ARGUMENT

“Nothing New West”BEST ORIGINAL ARGUMENT

“The Spirits of Inisherin”BEST BRITISH FILM

“The Spirits of Inisherin”BEST ANIMATION FILM

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio”BEST FOREIGN FILM

“Nothing New West”BEST DOCUMENTARY

“Navalny”BEST PHOTOGRAPHY

“Nothing New West”BEST WARDROBE

“Elvis”BEST ASSEMBLY

“Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”BEST SOUND

“Nothing New West”BEST CHARACTERIZATION

“Elvis”BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

“Babylon”BEST SOUNDTRACK

“Nothing New West”BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

“Avatar: The Way of Water”BEST CASTING

“Elvis”BEST DEBUT BY A BRITISH SCREENWRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

Charlotte Wells, screenwriter and director of “Aftersun”BEST BRITISH SHORT FILM

“An Irish Goodbye”BEST BRITISH ANIMATION SHORT FILM

“The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse”RISING STAR (voted by the public)

Emma Mackey, protagonist of the movie “Emily” and the series “Sex Education”