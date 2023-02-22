Guinea-Bissau and Senegal sign an agreement for film co-production



The Guinean official made the announcement on the sidelines of the signing of a cooperation protocol on Monday with the Minister of Culture and Historical Heritage of Senegal, Aliu Só, who is in Bissau, at the head of a delegation from his country invited to attend Carnival. of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO). UNESCO Creative Cities. Augusto Gomes praised the agreements signed with his counterpart and also highlighted Senegal’s experience in the field of audiovisual production, with a focus on cinema. the Senegalese people can make the Guinean people laugh and a smile is the resource we need, effectively, for our soul and from there we can develop positive behaviors”, observed Augusto Gomes.The Minister of Culture and Historical Heritage of Senegal emphasized the opportunities that both countries will be able to experience from cinema co-productions and gave the example of his country’s experiences with France. Aliu Só pointed to “the success” that was the co-production of “Tirailleurs” (shooters), a film starring Omar Sy, which portrays the story of an African soldier (Senegalese) who defended France during the second world war. creative talent” of Guineans for co-productions and announced that Guinea-Bissau will be the special guest in the celebrations of the centenary of the birth of Ousmane Sembène, considered the “father” of African cinema. a Senegalese film producer and director and also a writer.