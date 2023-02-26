Fantasporto 2023 – Movie of the day: "bad city"



The president of the powerful Gojo Conglomerate has the yakuzas and almost all of their opponents killed one by one. Afterwards, he announces that he will run for mayor and that his city will be safer if he is elected. But a special and secret police team will investigate and defeat him. of the best examples of the Japanese “thriller”, full of action but not neglecting the construction of the characters. It will be shown this Sunday, February 26, at 21:15, at Batalha Centro de Cinema.Fantasporto official website.