Will the Oscar come to Portugal? In conversation with the creators of "Ice Merchants"the first Portuguese film nominated for an Oscar



Popcorner, the corner of pop culture, the SAPO program created in partnership with Comic Con Portugal is back for its second season. The program, presented by Inês Gens Mendes and Tiago David, gives viewers all the news about cinema, series, comics and everything in the universe of pop culture, and now returns with weekly episodes, every Thursday. main news from the world of pop culture, movie premieres at the cinema or in streaming, with suggestions from Luís Salvado, film journalist and programming director at Canal Cinemundo, and everything about the series that are already being talked about will continue to be highlighted in the program.Each episode of the “little corner of pop culture” will also feature an interview with one or more special guests. In the premiere episode, the conversation is with João Gonzalez and Bruno Caetano, the director and producer of “Ice Merchants”, the animated short film that gave Portugal its first Oscar-nominated film. Watch the program in its entirety here. In the new season, viewers will also be able to actively participate in the program, sending their opinion about a movie, a game or a series. The best videos will be displayed in the new space “VoxPopcorner”. See here how to participate. The second season also brings new rubrics with themes that will please fans of pop culture:- The “Viral Corner “will highlight moments from movies and series that gave rise to viral “trends” on social networks.- The segment “Tell me what you are looking for” will invite familiar faces to tell which movies, series or games have marked them in recent times. In the first episode, the actor Joaquim de Almeida will tell us what he’s watching.- Under the heading “Poptugal” will feature stories of Portuguese people who are making a name for themselves in the pop culture industry.- In “Guilty Pleasures”, well-known names in culture will confess which movie, book or series they don’t always have the courage to assume they love. The Popcorner episodes can be seen every Thursday at wttspod.pt, the website of the SAPO portal specialized in Culture and Entertainment, on TV, on Canal Cinemundo, and on the website of Comic Con Portugal EPOPCULTURE News.