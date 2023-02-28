Xiaomi launches high-end phones Series 13, the first fruit of the marriage with Leica

In the year in which it completes 13 years, Xiaomi makes the 13 series range official in the international market, choosing the Mobile World Congress, the fair in Barcelona dedicated to the mobile area, to present new equipment. The Xiaomi 13 and 13 Pro are the company’s bets to compete in the high-end market, the level with more advanced features and more expensive equipment. The entire presentation of the brand was linked to a strong partner in the field of photography: the German Leica. The new equipment includes a camera system developed in cooperation with Leica, which tries to replicate the experience of well-known cameras on a smartphone. The camera system will be the same on both phones, consisting of a 23mm wide-angle main camera, with a one-inch ultra-wide IMX989 sensor, a 75mm floating telephoto camera, and a 14mm ultra-wide-angle camera. The brand argues that the IMX989 sensor is the largest ever used in a smartphone and that, due to its size, it will allow it to receive a greater amount of light.



