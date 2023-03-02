Couple wants to separate, but what to do with the turtle? Comedy "The Art of Dying Away" opens today in theaters



The dramatic comedy “The Art of Dying Longe” premieres in 11 national cinemas this Thursday. he is separating and manages to divide all his assets, but whose process is stuck in a last decision: what to do with the turtle? Ana Moreira and Pedro Lacerda are this couple whose separation is postponed because of a simple turtle and plunges into indecision and flawed solutions, accidental assaults, police stations and misunderstandings.“A romantic comedy, a tragic-comedy to follow the tone from the homonymous novel by Mário de Carvalho that inspired the film. It talks about human relationships, normal people, a normal couple, played by Ana Moreira and Pedro Lacerda, who, when deciding to separate, realize that it might not be that simple. It is normal life happening, an observation of the real world and the day-to-day life of a city”, describes the director about his film, shot in several iconic spaces in Lisbon and whose cast also includes Custódia Gallego, João Lagarto , Luísa Cruz, Jorge Paixão da Costa or Miguel Nunes.“The Art of Dying Longe” hits theaters after having won the Best Actor, Adapted Screenplay and Costume Design awards at the Caminhos do Cinema Português Festival, and its presence in the Official Selection of Indielisboa Festival Competition and in the Official Selection of BIFF – Busan International Film Festival (South Korea).TRAILER.