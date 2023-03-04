Fantasporto 2023 – Movie of the day: "Once Upon a Time in the Future: 2121"



In the future, the earth is uninhabitable due to climate change. According to the Law of Scarcity, water, food and all aspects of life are monitored by the system. A family is expecting a child and for him to live, the older generation must die. Louis and Lusca. This is the first feature film by Turkish director Serpii Altin, the first woman to approach science fiction in the country. His films “The Holiday Gift (2014)” and “Learning How to Swim (2017) have already won awards at festivals. and award delivery.Fantasporto official website.