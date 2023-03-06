Filmin: Five Oscar-Winning Films to Get Into the Spirit of Hollywood’s Biggest Party

Available in Portugal since 2016, Filmin is a cinema platform distinguished by the care and personal touch in the presentation of its films on channels and thematic collections, whether from the great Hollywood studios or the independent circuit and author, European, American or Asian.On March 12, another Oscar ceremony will take place and it is not an edition like the others: the delivery of the golden statuettes celebrates 95 years. In the awards season countdown, we’ve chosen five films from among several that are available that show how diverse (and increasingly international) Hollywood’s big awards party is, after all.

There’s Mud on the Wharf (1954)

A masterpiece and one of the biggest winners at the Oscars, with eight statuettes: Film, Directing (Elia Kazan), Actor (Marlon Brando), Supporting Actress (Eva Marie Saint, in her film debut), Story and Screenplay, Editing, Black and White Photography and Art Direction in Black and White. Nominations alone left Lee J. Cobb, Karl Malden and Rod Steiger (all for Supporting Actor) and the Soundtrack composed by… Leonard Bernstein.”I could have been class. I could have been a competitor. I could have been someone, instead of a bum, which is what I am”: Brando was already a big star, but there is a before and after to the interpretation of Terry Malloy, the failed boxer forced to earn a living working for Johnny Friendly (Lee J. Cobb), the boss of the docks syndicate with mobster methods to control and exploit dockers in New York. When one of them is murdered, he finds himself involuntarily implicated and overcome with guilt, with the love of the dead man’s sister showing him how low he had fallen… A controversial film in its time for its violence and crude language, almost mistaken for a documentary for its realism, “Há Lodo no Cais” remains from start to finish a brutal cinema experience about crime, corruption, justice and redemption.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977)

With “The Fabelmans”, Steven Spielberg got a new Oscar nomination for Best Director (nine), equaling Scorsese as the most nominated living filmmaker and three behind the record of another legend, William Wyler (1901-1981). And he reinforces a personal title, that of being the only one to have been nominated for six consecutive decades. with the humanist fable that is “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” (which, in turn, had eight nominations, but not Best Picture, and only won for its photography), which remains one of its greatest classics and which Filmin presents the “director’s cut”, the one Spielberg always wanted, without interference from the studio, excluding the scenes inside the ship. Between discovering how a UFO sight in the sky and contact with aliens can be an almost religious experience , not scary as in so many sci-fi films that preceded it, the performances by Richard Dreyfuss, Teri Garr, Melinda Dillon and legendary director François Truffaut as Lacombe, the special effects (including those created by Douglas Trumbull, the magic of “2001 – A Space Odyssey”) and an iconic soundtrack by John Williams, the images evoke the cinema of Cecil B. DeMille, John Ford, Alfred Hitchcock or Walt Disney… which help to understand the experience even better autobiography proposed by Spielberg with “The Fabelmans”.

As Good as It Gets (1997)

The most recent time that the Oscars for Best Actor and Best Actress coincided in the same film was in this romantic comedy where Jack Nicholson played one of the great cretins of cinema and Helen Hunt gave him a retort with charm, ceasing to be known only as a of the stars of the hit comedy series “Doido Por Ti”. On top of that, it happened at the 1998 ceremony, the year in which “Titanic” won 11 statuettes. Nicholson in “Terms of Endearment” (1983), which brought them together as Melvin, a sharp-tongued writer who is also manic and obnoxious, capable of throwing his hapless neighbor Simon’s (Greg Kinnear) dog in the trash, walks down the street without steps on the sidewalks and uses new cutlery every time he eats… until Carol Connelly appears, a charming waitress at the local cafe and the only one willing to put up with him and who will completely change his life.Nominated for seven Oscars , “As Good as It Gets” continues to be worth the discovery of three actors in a state of grace and… a dog named Verdell.

The Road (1954)

Winner of the first competitive Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film (renamed International Film from 2020), “The Road” is celebrated for the unforgettable portrayal of tragic Charlot by Giulietta Masina (with Anthony Quinn and Richard Baseheart not to be outdone), the famous soundtrack by Nino Rota and the birth of a new cinematographic adjective.After his experience as a screenwriter from the early 1940s onwards in which he followed Neorealism, which is found in one of the first films as director of Federico Fellini and his international breakthrough has little to do with that remarkable Italian movement, but a lot of ‘fellinian’: this is a poetic and deeply personal fable that accompanies the fragile and naive figure in a loveless world of Gelsomina (Giulietta Masina, wife of the director), sold by mother to Zampanò (Anthony Quinn), a strong and brutal performer who takes her to work with him in his shows in his life on the road. best of Fellini’s films and in the history of cinema, “A Estrada” is an excellent introduction to his world between the fantastic, the surrealist and the baroque, which was followed by unavoidable titles such as “As Noites de Cabiria”, “A Doce Vida” , “Fellini 8 1/2”, “Juliet of the Spirits” and “Amarcord”, several of them available at Filmin.

Looking for Sugar Man (2012)

Considered one of the best films released in 2012, “Looking for Sugar Man” has fascinated music lovers and not only since its revelation at the Sundance Film Festival, where it won the Special Jury and Audience Awards, and the Oscar for Best Documentary won at the 85th ceremony in 2013.The Anglo-Swedish production follows the story of two devoted South African fans who, in the 1990s, tried to find out if the rumors of the death of American musician Sixto Rodriguez are true or, otherwise, what happened to him. Discovered in a Detroit bar in the 1960s by two producers who were fascinated by his melodies and moving lyrics, Rodriguez recorded an album that was thought to rank him among the great artists of his generation. That was not what happened and after a second attempt, also without much repercussion, he left his musical career aside and disappeared, with rumors spreading that he had committed suicide. around the world, such as Australia and especially South Africa, a surprise that Swedish director Malik Benjelloul investigates to arrive at the true story, one about hope, inspiration and the power of music.