The Best VPN for Watching Netflix from Abroad

Are you an American abroad, missing out on your favorite Netflix shows and movies? Frustrated with region locks preventing you from accessing content? Well, fear not, because with a VPN (Virtual Private Network), you can bypass these restrictions and enjoy the best of Netflix from anywhere in the world. But with so many VPNs to choose from, it can be overwhelming to decide which one to use. That’s why we’ve compiled a list of the top 5 VPNs for watching Netflix from abroad, complete with pros and cons to help you make an informed decision.

#1 ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is a popular choice for streaming, and for good reason. Its lightning-fast speeds make it easy to stream high-quality video without buffering, and its wide range of server locations means you can access Netflix libraries from all over the world. Plus, its user-friendly interface and 24/7 customer support make it easy for even the most technologically challenged users to set up and use. However, it is a bit pricier than some of its competitors, and its no-logging policy has yet to be independently audited.

#2 NordVPN

NordVPN is another popular VPN with a reputation for its security features. Its strict no-logging policy and use of military-grade encryption make it a great option for privacy-conscious users. It also offers a large number of servers and a SmartPlay feature that automatically connects you to the best server for streaming. However, its speeds can be slower than some of its competitors, and its customer support can be slow to respond.

#3 Surfshark

Surfshark is a newer player in the VPN game, but it’s quickly gaining popularity for its budget-friendly pricing and unlimited simultaneous connections. Its CleanWeb feature also blocks ads and malware, making for a more streamlined and safer browsing experience. However, its server network is smaller than some of its competitors, and it may not work with all Netflix libraries.

#4 CyberGhost

CyberGhost is a user-friendly VPN with a large number of servers and a specialized streaming mode that optimizes your connection for streaming. Its 45-day money-back guarantee also makes it easy to try out risk-free. However, its speeds can be inconsistent, and its privacy policy has raised some concerns in the past.

#5 PrivateVPN

PrivateVPN is a lesser-known VPN that deserves more recognition for its excellent speeds and strong encryption. It also has a dedicated streaming option that makes it easy to access Netflix and other streaming sites. However, its server network is relatively small, and its customer support can be hit-or-miss.

The Verdict

In conclusion, there are many VPNs available that can help you access Netflix from abroad, but these five stand out for their speed, security, and ease of use. It’s important to remember that Netflix is constantly cracking down on VPN use, so no VPN is foolproof. However, by using one of these recommended VPNs, you’ll have a better chance of accessing your favorite Netflix shows and movies no matter where you are in the world.