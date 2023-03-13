Google Tasks Review

Do you have so many tasks that you have to remember to do but your brain can’t keep track of them all? There’s a solution for tracking your tasks to help you keep organized.

Google Tasks is a productivity app available for anyone who has a Gmail account. There are more than 1.5 billion active Gmail users around the globe as of 2019. With the world population being 7.88 billion people as of 2021, this means that about 19% of the world’s population is utilizing Gmail.

Organizes All Your Tasks In the Palm of Your Hand

Google Tasks is a virtual version of a written to-do list. You can create tasks with subtasks in a specific list category. The first automatically generated list category is named “My Tasks”. You can split up the categories of your task lists by naming new lists something like:

The room in which you have to clean up such as the living room, kitchen, or bedroom.

Work

School

Kids

Hobby

Errands

Now that you have generated categories, now it’s time to add the tasks to each category. For each task, you give it a name and the time and date you want to complete the task. Save it to your task list. You can go back to edit it and add subtasks to be even more organized so you do not forget the steps you have to take to finish the task.

For example, if you want to have spaghetti for lunchtime around noon, then the name of your task could be “Lunch Time” while your subtasks may be:

Cook the pasta.

Cut the tomatoes.

Prepare the pasta sauce.

Grate parmesan cheese.

Integrates Into Your Google Calendar

Once you create a task, it will automatically integrate into your Google Calendar as long as the proper settings are calibrated to make this happen. Simply open your Google Calendar app and go to the left panel menu. Find the “My calendars” option and click on it. Check mark the tasks box if it is not already highlighted. Then, your tasks will pop up on your Google Calendar to give you reminders to complete them.

The App Reminds You Of Overdue Tasks

When you open up the Google Tasks app, any overdue tasks will be highlighted for you to show that they should take priority over whatever else you have to do. This will be only if you set a date and time to have the task done. However, the task will not be highlighted as a priority if you do not add a specific time to it.

Tips for Keeping On Top of Your To-Do List

Keeping on top of your to-do list can seem daunting, especially if it is a long and tedious one for the day. The night before, list all the tasks that you have to do so that it integrates into your Google Calendar. This way, you will be ready to start tackling the list after you get ready in the morning.

If you set a specific task for a certain time during the day, adhere to completing it during that time frame so you can move on to the next one. Of course, you may feel like you want to finish your tasks quickly and all at once, but that is not humanly possible. Take everything step-by-step and the to-do list will be finished in no time!

Get Productive Today!

Have you ever tried Google Tasks before today? If not, download it onto your smartphone and try it out! You will be feeling more productive in just a few days of regularly using the app.