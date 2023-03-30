16th Festival of Italian Cinema – Film of the day: "Infinito: L’universo di Luigi Ghirri"



30 years after the death of photographer Luigi Ghirri, a journey to his places and his people. Conceived from his writings and narrated by Stefano Accorsi, a documentary that portrays the crucial stages of the life and work of Luigi Ghirri, Italian photographer from internationally renowned and whose work continues to cross borders. Born from the collaboration between the Ghirri Archive and some of the artists closest to the artist, a vital essay that, 30 years after his disappearance, invites us to discover or rethink this expert explorer of natural and human landscapes.The documentary “Infinito: L’ universe di Luigi Ghirri”, by Mattelo Parisini, will be presented at the 16th Festival of Italian Cinema this Thursday, March 30, at 9:30 pm, at Cinema S. Jorge.