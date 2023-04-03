16th Festival of Italian Cinema – Film of the day: "Sergio Leone – L’italiano che inventò l’America"



Hollywood icons, collaborators and longtime friends come together to talk about Sergio Leone’s incomparable legacy. Documentary marking the recent 30th anniversary of Sergio Leone’s death, in which the likes of Clint Eastwood, Martin Scorsese, Dario Argento, Steven Spielberg or Quentin Tarantino join together to pay homage to the visionary filmmaker best known as one of the founding figures of the “speghetti western” subgenre and author of the splendid “It Happened in the West”. journey of a man who changed the Seventh Art forever. It will be presented at the 16th Festa do Cinema Italiano this Monday, April 3rd, at 9.30 pm, at Cinema S. Jorge.