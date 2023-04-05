16th Festival of Italian Cinema – Film of the day: "Laggiù qualcuno mi ama"



Mario Martone pays an affectionate and sincere tribute to the Neapolitan actor and director Massimo Troisi. of inspiration.Troisi died young at just 41 years old after playing the lead role in “Pablo Neruda’s The Postman”, leaving a void that would never be filled. back to an unrepeatable creative period in the history of Italian cinema. It will be presented at the 16th Festa do Cinema Italiano this Wednesday, April 5th, at 21:30, at Cinema S. Jorge.