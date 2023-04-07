"Marcel!": Jasmine Trinca’s film wins the Jury Prize of the 16th Festival of Italian Cinema



This edition’s jury, made up of director Ana Rocha de Sousa, actress Íris Cayatte and critic Rui Pedro Tendinha, considered that Jasmine Trinca’s film “stands out for the strength of a unique cinematographic look and for the magical work of the protagonists Alba Rohrwacher and Maayane Conti”. “Marcel!” marks the debut of Jasmice Trinca in feature films. The actress’s first film as a director was the short film “Being Mom”, from 2020. In this edition, the most voted film, and therefore winner of the Audience Award, was “L’ombra del giorno”, by Giuseppe Piccioni. The winners of the 16th Festa do Cinema Italiano in Lisbon were announced on Friday night, at the closing session of the festival, at Cinema São Jorge.The 16th edition of the Festa do Cinema Italiano ended on Friday in Lisbon , then extending to more than 20 cities, until July, and with a program of around 50 films of Italian production. Barreiro, Almada, Penafiel, Coimbra, Beja, Aveiro, Porto and Leiria are some of the locations where the The Italian Cinema Festival will pass. Parallel to the cinema program, the Centro Cultural de Belém (CCB) hosts an exhibition that brings together photographs produced in the last 12 years of the career of photographer Luigi Ghirri (1943-1992). presented at the ex-Museu Coleção Berardo, since January under the supervision of the CCB – it remains open until June 4th. The Festa do Cinema Italiano is organized by the Associação Il Sorpasso.