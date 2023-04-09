John Travolta’s coat "Saturday Night Fever" goes to auction



The coat, which appears on one of the most iconic posters in the history of cinema, will be the centerpiece of the “Hollywood: Classic and Contemporary” auction, which Julien’s Auctions will hold between the 22nd and 23rd, in Beverly Hills. piece is estimated at between 100 thousand and 200 thousand dollars (between 90 thousand and 180 thousand euros), but the executive director of Julien’s Auctions, Martin Nolan, believes that it will be sold for a much higher value. items and memorabilia representing a century of film history, including Charlie Chaplin’s bamboo cane and the hoverboard from “Back to the Future 3.” Apparel from popular sagas such as “Batman” and “Star Wars” will also be sold. “These objects represent incredible memories, it’s nostalgia,” commented Nolan. “We went to the cinema to have fun. We didn’t get on planes to travel, as we do today, nor did we rely on streaming or iPhones. We saved up to go to the cinema every week and observed every detail.”“These objects are also considered an investment, as they will continue to rise in value in the future”, Nolan pointed out, estimating that the auction could raise around 2 million dollars (about 1.8 million euros). “But this is a very conservative figure”, he said.