Hollywood has found a new blockbuster saga: "Super Mario Bros. The film" breaks box office records



After 30 years after the failure of the first film in “flesh and blood”, all it took was a long weekend for the new version “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” to become a new vein for Hollywood and the studio Illumination, the same of successes. such as the saga “Gru, O Maldisposto” and the spin-off “Os Mínimos”. surpassed all predictions in theaters and broke several records in its opening over the long Easter weekend, with values ​​of many millions of dollars. left 204.6 million at the box office in the USA and Canada in the first five days (146.4 for the period between Friday and Sunday) and another 171 million internationally, where the Chinese market only contributed with the equivalent of 11, 5 million. In addition to being the biggest opening in theaters of 2023, beating “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania”, the stratospheric worldwide total of 375.6 million is the biggest opening ever for an animated film, beating the 358 of “Frozen 2: The Kingdom of Ice” in 2019.In the genre of films inspired by video games, the record is even more impressive: the biggest world premiere belonged to “Sonic 2”, with what is now a “modest” 72 million of dollars by 2022. In the US and Canada, “Super Mario Bros. The Movie” was still the biggest five-day opening ever, beating “Transformers: Retaliation”‘s 200 million opening in 2009 (a figure not adjusted for inflation). an animation, second only to “The Incredibles 2: The Super-Heroes” (2018). The debut of 204.6 million in the US over the long weekend beats all analysts’ forecasts over the last few weeks, which began to advance with 85 to 90 million and later updated to 125 million. The best world forecast was 225 million. The success extended to Portugal, where the financial income is much more modest than the numbers of spectators: 89,978, counting the early sessions on Wednesday.SUBTITLED TRAILER.

Much more modest, there is another success story at the box office: “Air”, the new film by Ben Affleck with Matt Damon and Viola Davis, also exceeded expectations and grossed 20.2 million dollars in its first five days of exhibition in the USA and Canada (14.5 million between Friday and Sunday). The production around Nike’s deal with a young Michael Jordan is a triumph in the film market for a more adult audience, which has struggled to recover in the post-pandemic market. “Air” is also the first film produced directly by Amazon Studios to have an exclusive premiere in thousands of cinemas around the world (premiere this week in Portugal) before the premiere on the streaming platform on an unannounced date, in a contrast with Netflix which lingered for transparency in disclosing box office numbers.“AIR” TRAILER.