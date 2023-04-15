"air" It is "Nayola": what’s there to see on the big screen this week?



“Popcorner”, a SAPO Mag program created in partnership with Comic Con Portugal, about cinema, series, comics and everything that is in the universe of pop culture, is back this Thursday with more news. pop presented by Inês Gens Mendes and Tiago David, masters of ceremonies at SAPO Mag, has new episodes every week, which you can watch at wttspod.pt, on the Comic Con Portugal website EPOPCULTURE News, but also on TV, on the channel Cinemundo, broadcast on Thursday at 8:40 pm, Friday at 6:50 pm, Saturday at 2:20 pm and Sunday at 12:00 pm. Ribeiro.