British actor Murray Melvin dies



“It is with great sadness that I must announce the death of Murray Melvin,” director and filmmaker Kerry Kyriacos Michael tweeted on Saturday. Melvin died on Friday at St Thomas’ Hospital in London. He was a “wonderful villain” in the role of Bilis Manger in the series “Torchwood” (2006), said producer Russell Davies in an Instagram post. In 1962, Melvin received the Best Actor award at the Cannes Film Festival for his role in “A Drop of Honey” (1961), by British director Tony Richardson.