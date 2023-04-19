After the death of the director of photography, shooting of "rust" will resume this week with Alec Baldwin



Filming on “Rust,” starring Alec Baldwin, will resume this week, producers said Tuesday, a year and a half after the on-set shooting that killed the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, and injured the director. Joel Souza. The 65-year-old Hollywood star, who used the gun, was charged with manslaughter and pleaded not guilty. With the same director, filming will resume next Thursday, on another set and in another state, located in Montana. The previous one was in New Mexico. Press. “Fire ammunition is and always has been banned on set,” she indicated. In February, producers announced that shooting would resume in the spring and that Halyna’s widower, Matthew Hutchins, would serve as executive producer. To complete the work, Baldwin, who is also a co-producer, accepted the conditions of a New Mexico court, such as the prohibition of alcohol consumption and the use of weapons. . Baldwin and the film’s weapons handler, Hannah Gutierrez-Read, face manslaughter charges. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for next month.