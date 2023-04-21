After "Ted Lasso"actress Juno Temple makes a big leap in Hollywood with "Venom 3"

Known as Keeley Jones in the award-winning and highly successful series “Ted Lasso”, Juno Temple will make a big leap in Hollywood with “Venom 3″. alongside Tom Hardy, who returns as the alien Venom symbiote integrated into the body of journalist Eddie Brock, a former villain from the “Spider-Man” saga promoted to anti-hero. ” data-title=”After “Ted Lasso”, actress Juno Temple takes a big leap in Hollywood with “Venom 3” – SAPO Mag”>

It is not known whether actors from the previous films will return: little is known about the new project beyond that which will be carried out by Kelly Marcel, screenwriter in the previous films and who maintains this function based on a story he wrote with Tom Hardy. Increasing control on the project, the two are also involved as producers. The first film was one of the biggest box office hits of 2018 despite unfavorable critical reactions. the done in 2021.