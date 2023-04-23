João Canijo awarded at the Las Palmas Film Festival in Spain



According to the list of winners revealed today by the festival, the Grand Prize for this edition was awarded to João Canijo for the two films “Mal Viver” and “Viver Mal”. its depth and intensity, above all in terms of filmmaking”, showing that João Canijo is “an experienced filmmaker, but tirelessly ambitious”. Presented as a diptych, “Mal Viver” and “Viver Mal” also received the festival’s audience de Las Palmas.In the short films section, the jury awarded a special mention to the film “Azul”, between fiction and documentary, by Ágata de Pinho.João Canijo received this double award a week after having received the best director at the Uruguayan Film Festival. The film “Mal Viver” had already won, at the end of February, the Silver Bear, jury prize, at the Berlin Film Festival. “Mal Viver” focuses on a family of women from different generations, who manage a hotel, and “who lead a life torn apart by resentment and resentment, which the unexpected arrival of a granddaughter shakes”, reads the synopsis. “Viver Mal” follows in parallel and focuses on the guests who pass through the hotel. with Rita Blanco, Anabela Moreira, Madalena Almeida, Cleia Almeida, Vera Barreto, Filipa Areosa, Leonor Silveira, Nuno Lopes, Rafael Morais, Lia Carvalho, Beatriz Batarda, Leonor Vasconcelos and Carolina Amaral.“Mal Viver” and “Viver Mal” arrive to Portuguese cinemas on May 11th, with previews scheduled for April 29th, at the IndieLisboa festival, and on May 7th at Batalha Centro de Cinema, in Porto.The 22nd. Las Palmas de Gran Canaria Film Festival ends on Sunday.