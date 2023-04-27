Disney presents fifth "Indiana Jones" It is "The Little Mermaid" at CinemaCon



Disney strictly adhered to the argument by revealing images of its new films, including the fifth “Indiana Jones” and “The Little Mermaid”, at the CinemaCon conference on Wednesday. Vegas, company executives made no reference to the Hollywood studio’s earlier lawsuit against Florida Governor Ron DeSantis or the thousands of layoffs underway. Instead, Tony Chambers, head of theatrical distribution, offered a ” tour” of the new works, noting that this will be the first year since before the pandemic that all divisions of Disney – from Lucasfilm to Marvel – have films to present. By video call, Harrison Ford said that “playing Indiana Jones all these years has been everything to me”. “These films are full of adventure, emotion and – for some reason – snakes. Why does it always have to be snakes?” 80 years old, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, in the role of her goddaughter Helena, are the protagonists of “Indiana Jones and the Marker of Destiny”, the fifth film in the franchise, which premieres at the Cannes festival next month and in theaters on 30 June. , known as “Ford vs. Ferrari,” which was nominated for an Oscar. CinemaCon offers studios the opportunity to dazzle theater owners with their upcoming movies and stars, but Disney’s minimalist presentation featured just one actress: Melissa McCarthy presented a preview of “Little Mermaid”, Disney’s latest ‘remake’, which will be released on May 26, in which she plays Ursula. Calling the sea witch “one of Disney’s most delicious and iconic villains”, McCarthy revealed images of the musical number ” Poor Unhappy Hearts,” in which Ursula manipulates Ariel into living as a human for three days. “She’s shy, she’s scheming. Maybe that’s why I identify with her, I don’t know,” joked the actress.

Disney also announced the name change to “The Creator”, a sci-fi thriller set in a post-apocalyptic future where humans battle artificial intelligence, set for release in September. films presented were the animation “Elemental”, by Pixar, the last adventure of detective Hercule Poirot “A Haunting in Venice”, and the adaptation of “Haunted Mansion”, starring Owen Wilson. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3″ opens in May and “The Marvels” opens in November. And at the end of the month, “Wish” will mark 100 years of Disney with “an original animated musical adventure inspired by the classics.” Ariana DeBose plays the role of a young woman in a magical kingdom “near the Iberian Peninsula”, where “wishes come true”. 1,000 jobs in an attempt to cope with slumping streaming subscriptions. The studio also sued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for retaking control of an area where Disney acted as local government, a move it called political “revenge”. .