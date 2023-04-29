Indielisboa 2023 – Film of the day: "Saint Omer"



Director Alice Diop enters the world of fiction telling the story of Rama, a professor of literature and novelist who travels to Saint-Omer to accompany a trial, while in the first months of pregnancy. In place of the defendant is Lawrence Coly, a Senegalese immigrant student accused of having left her daughter, just over a year old, abandoned on the beach. The affinity that Rama feels towards Lawrence’s life experience makes her apprehensive about her future. “Saint Omer” will be shown at the 20th edition of IndieLisboa, Saturday, April 29, at 10 pm, at Cinema Ideal. It repeats on May 4th, at 7:15 pm, at Cinema São Jorge.Official site.