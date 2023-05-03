Portuguese actor Ricardo Pereira signed a contract with Netflix to work as a creative producer, to help “map” Portuguese projects that can be developed by that production company and ‘streaming’ platform, he revealed to the Lusa agency. and who became popular working in television fiction in Portugal and Brazil, will be focused on Portuguese production and on the markets of Brazil and Spain, analyzing “which projects can and make sense to be developed”, giving them “a window of exhibition “Above all is mapping these good projects, where we realize that they have legs to walk, giving them the whole structure to walk […] and give a window of exposure, in case these projects are also made, produced, developed”, he explained. Portuguese fiction series, “Glória”, directed by Tiago Guedes, also involving the production company SPi and RTP. The premiere took place in November 2021. Despite having already hosted several other audiovisual and film productions in its catalog, Netflix once again co-produced a new Portuguese fiction series in 2022, based on a project selected in a writing support competition script, launched in 2020 in conjunction with the Instituto do Cinema e Audiovisual.“Rabo de Peixe”, which opens this month, was shot in the Azores by Augusto Fraga and Patrícia Sequeira, with production by Ukbar Filmes. a partnership with Academia Portuguesa de Cinema, to show films by Portuguese women who had been involved in production, directing or script writing. credits: Cinecôa” data-title=”Actor Ricardo Pereira joins the Netflix platform as a creative producer – SAPO Mag”> credits: Cinecôa Ricardo Pereira explained that its entry into Netflix can be seen as “another channel for projects to be delivered and obviously to be analyzed”. Tourism and Cinema Support Fund, the existence of a Portugal Film Commission and the entry of more platforms into the Portuguese market, Ricardo Pereira believes that Portugal has taken “a very big leap forward”.“I think that in recent years in Portugal we have taken a a very big leap and not only in the quality of the projects, as they have been traveling abroad”, he said, stressing that more investment is needed. “I think that all of us, producers, actors, directors, all the ‘players’ that exist in market, all television channels we should always want. […] We always want more investment”, he said. Ricardo Pereira’s contract with that platform will also include work as an actor and, in the future, as a director. the projects he is already involved in. “It’s a contract that allows me to go out into the world. […] It’s a window of artistic opportunity that I’ve been looking for for a long time”, he said regarding his personal journey. With more than two decades of acting career in cinema, theater and television, Ricardo Pereira had a long connection to the the Brazilian TV Globo, for which he participated in several soap opera productions. He entered the Portuguese television station, for example, in the soap operas “Amor Amor” (2021), “Alma e Coração” (2018-2019), “Perfeito Corçaão” ( 2009-2010) and “Blood Ties” (2010-2011). In Brazil, he participated in “Como uma onda” (2004-2005), “Negócio da China” (2008), “Joia Rara” (2013) or the most recent telenovela “Cara e Coragem” (2022). with names like Mário Barroso, Raul Rouiz, Vicente Alves do Ó and Ivo M. Ferreira. About SIC, he said that he will maintain a collaboration as a presenter and with TV Globo a chapter is closed. a new cycle with Netflix. This contract also allows me, in a way, to have other windows of opportunity as well, eventually in other projects, in other places. But the focus now is to take care of Netflix’s Portuguese market, as a creative producer and also to work as an actor”, he clarified. in national territory.