Indielisboa 2023 – Film of the day: "Life is Two Days"



A manuscript full of mysteries that will shake the fate of two twins living very different and distant lives, between Lisbon and Rio de Janeiro. The separation won’t last long because a series of events will conspire to put them on a collision course again.”Life is Two Days”, by Leonardo Mouramateus, will be presented at the 20th edition of IndieLisboa, Friday, May 5th, at 21:30, at Cinema São Jorge.Official site.