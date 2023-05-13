Quirino Awards are announced today with Portuguese animation among the nominees



The sixth edition of the Quirino awards will take place in San Cristóbal de La Laguna, Tenerife, Spain, and “Ice Merchants”, an animation by João Gonzalez that was a candidate for the Oscars, is the one with the most nominations, in four categories. about family ties and loss, is nominated for best animated short film, visual development, animation design and sound design and original music. among the most nominated, being in the majority in some categories. They are the feature film “Nayola”, by José Miguel Ribeiro, and the short films “O homem do garbage”, by Laura Gonçalves, and “Garrano”, by David Doutel and Vasco Sá. “Nayola”, a film by José Miguel Ribeiro about the impact of the civil war in Angola on three generations of women, is nominated for best animated feature film and for the Quirino for best visual development. garbage”, by Laura Gonçalves, appears in three categories: best short film, best animation design and best sound design and original music. “Garrano”, by David Doutel and Vasco Sá, is nominated for the Quirino award for best original sound and music. The Quirino Awards were created in 2018 to recognize the production of those who work in animation cinema in the Ibero-American space, on both sides of the Atlantic. More than 20 countries, including Portugal, were involved in the creation of these awards, named after the Italian-Argentine director Quirino Cristiani. Alongside the awards ceremony, Quirino included a series of activities around animation, namely a forum, debates and a business space.