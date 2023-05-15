Four Portuguese films distinguished with the Quirino Awards for Ibero-American Animation

Portuguese films won four of the nine awards, namely the Best Ibero-American Animation Feature Film Award for “Nayola”, by José Miguel Ribeiro, and the Best Short Film Award for “O Homem do Lixo”, by Laura Gonçalves, announced the organization in disclosing the awards. “Nayola” is a vision of the impact of the civil war in Angola on three generations of women and was nominated in that category and also for the Quirino Prize for best visual development. organization of the event, in a statement, “reflects the poetry, nostalgia and authorial brand that characterize Portuguese animation in recent decades”, reporting the story of Tio Botón, a man capable of turning rubbish into treasures. “Ice Merchants”, by João Gonzalez, about family ties and loss, which had been nominated for an Oscar this year, received the Best Visual Development Award for an Ibero-American Animation Work. Portuguese animation continues to shine: ” data-title=”Portuguese animation continues to shine: – Four Portuguese films distinguished with Quirino Awards for Ibero-American Animation – SAPO Mag”>

The Best Sound Design and Original Music Award for an Ibero-American Animation Work was awarded to another Portuguese work: “Garrano” directed by David Doutel and Vasco Sá, and produced by Bap – Animation Studios, Art Shot (Portugal, Lithuania). In addition to the Portuguese works, works from Spain and Argentina were also distinguished, namely the Best Series Award, won by the Spanish “Jasmine & Jambo” by Silvia Cortés, a series that seeks to explain musical concepts and genres to pre-school audiences through adventures of two friends passionate about music.The Argentine film “This dog is rare”, by Facundo Quiroga, Juan Nadalino and Sebastian García, was recognized as Best Custom Animation.The list of winners also included the Argentine short film in ´stop motion´ “Pasajero” by Juan Pablo Zaramella, winner of the Best Animation Design Award. of the Quirino Awards took place at the Teatro Leal de San Cristóbal de La Laguna, in Tenerife. 20 countries, including Portugal, were involved in the creation of these awards, named after the Italian-Argentine director Quirino Cristiani. of business.