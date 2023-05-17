Cannes Film Festival judges declare support for Hollywood screenwriters’ strike. Paul Dano will join the picket

The president of the 76th Cannes Film Festival jury, Ruben Östlund, said on Tuesday that he supports the Hollywood writers’ strike, a position shared by other members of the panel. “I think it’s great that people feel part of something collective and go on strike,” said Östlund, who won two Palme d’Ors at the festival. “I’m definitely in favor of it, go ahead!”, he added at the press conference. after the failure of collective negotiations with the main Hollywood studios.The American actor and director Paul Dano, who is also part of the Cannes jury, with nine members, and is married to the actress and screenwriter Zoe Kazan, also expressed his your support. “My wife is currently protesting with our six-month-old baby, and when I go back there, I will join her,” said Dano, who recently starred in Steven Spielberg’s “The Fabelmans.” Paul Dano poses for a selfie” data-title=”Cannes Festival judges declare support for Hollywood writers’ strike. Paul Dano will join the picket – SAPO Mag”> Paul Dano poses for a selfie The strike is being carried out by thousands of screenwriters who demand better salary conditions in a sector deeply impacted by the emergence of streaming platforms. The Cannes jury will officially begin its work this Wednesday and will announce its verdict on Saturday, May 27.”When you run a jury, you try to create the kind of atmosphere where people don’t try to look smart all the time,” Östlund explained. jury in which everyone tries to appear… intellectual, smarter than the neighbor, is wrong”, opined the Swedish filmmaker. The top prize at Cannes is “the most important in the world. If I can choose between an Oscar and a Palm, the choice is clear,” he said.