Harrison Ford gives an emotional farewell to Indiana Jones at the Cannes Film Festival. The first reactions to the film are already out

With tears in his eyes, Harrison Ford said goodbye on Thursday to the character Indiana Jones, who helped build him a legendary film career, and the Cannes Film Festival presented him with an unannounced tribute: the honorary Palme d'Or at the world premiere of the fifth film in the saga. Jones and the Marker of Fate". This was one of the highlights of the 76th edition of Cannes, which already awarded an honorary Palm to American actor Michael Douglas at the opening of the show. life flashes before our eyes, and I just saw that. Most of my life, but not all of my life", said the actor. "Cannes, I love you too", he murmured. with 154 minutes (the longest of all) and despite there being more than a month to go before the general public can see Harrison Ford conclude the Indy story (June 30), the first reactions arrived, which seem to go in the direction that the wait was worth it.

The Indiana Jones saga began in 1981 with "Raiders of the Lost Ark", which was an immediate and worldwide success. The fourth episode was presented in 2008, in Cannes, and the Hollywood star returned to the Croisette, this time under the Directed by James Mangold. When stepping on the red carpet, the actor, accompanied by his wife, Calista Flockhart, caused a stir, especially when the famous soundtrack from the saga, composed by John Williams, was heard. Other members of the cast also attended the film's premiere , as Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen. The first four episodes of the saga were directed by Steven Spielberg, who attended Cannes in 2008 for the screening of "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull". of the 1960s, but the writers included a "flashback" that required the use of artificial intelligence to "convincingly rejuvenate" Ford's face for several scenes, in yet another example of recent changes in the audiovisual industry.

In the film, Indiana Jones needs to use his hat and whip again to face former Nazi enemies, obsessed with an object manufactured by no less than the Greek sage Archimedes. or even "Indiana Jones and the Great Crusade", celebrated in 1989 by adding Sean Connery as the father of the most famous archaeologist in cinema ("The Lost Temple" received good reviews in 1984, but accused of being too violent and scary), the consensus is that "The Marker of Fate" corrects course after the divided reactions to the fourth chapter, "The Kingdom of the Crystal Skull". Variety magazine, with less enthusiasm, says that the fifth film brings the nostalgia, but not the emotion ("James Mangold's action epic is done Steven Spielberg-style, but the euphoria is gone") and is joined by The Hollywood Reporter, who speaks of "a big, bombastic film that moves forward but never finds much joy in the process, despite John Williams' hard-working soundtrack continually pushing our nostalgia buttons and trying to convince us we're on a grand adventure." But Deadline praises the farewell and the way Mangold manages the action scenes well so as become boring and how it invokes the feel of a good old Indiana Jones adventure while making the most of modern technology. highly satisfying blend of action, humor and emotion," but for all the spectacle, the heart is Ford as Indiana Jones. , but if you join him for the adventure, it feels like a fitting send-off to cinema's favorite grave robber." Also awarding four stars, the Radio Times critic praises Ford's great performance ("one of his most emotional as Indy, in which he accepts his aging body and life's regrets") and notes that "perhaps the film could have been more daring – it seems safe enough – but fans will leave theaters feeling that their former hero had one last great giving it three stars, The Independent's Geoffrey Macnab concurs, writing that while it might be "a good time to put an end to" the saga itself, its main star still shines: "Harrison Ford is the hero of the moment . He never loses his sullen temper or his obstinacy. He plays even the weakest scenes with conviction and dry humour. His performance carries the film."

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, director James Mangold, Harrison Ford, Shaunette Renee Wilson and Boyd Holbrook It's not easy taking on an iconic saga like Indiana Jones, but new director James Mangold says he wanted to present the "best version" of his hero Steven Spielberg had done with the four previous films. The legendary director "was a hero to me all my life. I saw the first Indiana Jones movie when I was 17. It's a big chair for one person to sit in. …but it was also a great personal opportunity," Mangold told France-Presse in an interview. Director of "Walk the Line" and "Logan," Mangold said the final version of the film was "my best version of Steven, kind of imitating my mentor and trying to tell a story. Of course, it's still me and not him." In a Hollywood seemingly saturated with superhero movies, Mangold says "old school" action movies still have their "Maybe they're not in fashion, but I think it's refreshing for people", at a time when "everything has to be so fast that it doesn't even allow the characters or the story to breathe", he notes, warning of the danger of new visual effects being "overused". However, "The Marker" does not shy away from digital special effects, and one of the most impressive sequences was filmed in a studio.

The film begins with a 'flashback' of about 20 minutes, in which Ford looks 40 years younger. if that has relevance in most movies, you can do so much in other ways with makeup and lighting if those are your challenges." an Indiana Jones that should have been reformed a long time ago?"You have to be honest with the audience and part of that honesty is dealing with age", responds the director. aging, regret, and choosing. What's it like to be a hero at a time when you're no longer acclaimed?" As for Mangold's hero, Spielberg, he gave the last film the thumbs up." 'Indiana Jones,'" the legendary filmmaker told Variety magazine in April. "When the lights came up, I turned to the group and said, 'Damn it! I thought I was the only one who knew how to make one of these,'" he said.TRAILER.


