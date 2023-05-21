Winners of the Sophia Awards for Portuguese cinema are announced today



The ceremony of the 21st edition of Sophia takes place tonight at Casino Estoril (Cascais) and in it “Alma Viva” leaves with 13 nominations, namely for Best Film, Direction, Original Script, Lead Actress, for Lua Michel, and Direction of Photography, for Rui Poças. The film is a microcosm about family ties, emigration, mysticism and Trás-os-Montes culture, and was entirely shot in Junqueira, in the municipality of Vimioso, where the director has maternal roots. Non-professional actors from the locality also participated in the filming. For Sophia for Best Film, “Wolf and Dog”, by Cláudia Varejão, “Restos do Vento”, by Tiago Guedes, and “Nunca Nada Happened”, by Gonçalo Galvão Teles.Cláudia Varejão, Tiago Guedes, Gonçalo Galvão Teles compete with Cristèle Alves Meira for the Sophia for Best Director.In the category of Best Documentary Feature Film appear “Cesária Évora”, by Ana Sofia Fonseca, “Entre Ilhas”, by “Objetos de Luz”, by Acácio de Almeida and Marie Carré, and “A Body That Dances – Ballet Gulbenkian 1965-2005”, by Marco Martins. , by Fernando Vendrell and Elsa Garcia, “Causa Própria”, by Edgar Medina and Rui Cardoso Martins, “Cuba Libre”, by Henrique Oliveira, and “Vanda”, by Patrícia Muller. nominated “Garrano”, by Vasco Sá and David Doutel, “Ice Merchants”, by João Gonzalez, “O Casaco Rosa”, by Mónica Santos, and “O Homem do Lixo”, by Laura Gonçalves. dos Sophia will be attributed to screenwriter and director Carlos Saboga, who has written for films by António-Pedro Vasconcelos, Luís Galvão Telles, Fernando Lopes, Raul Ruiz, Valéria Sarmento and Mário Barroso, among others. The ceremony will be broadcast on RTP2.