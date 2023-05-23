From Scarlett Johansson to Tom Hanks, Cannes is getting ready to welcome the stars of "asteroid city"the film by Wes Anderson

This Tuesday, the Cannes Film Festival is preparing to host the screening of “Asteroid City”, the new film by American director Wes Anderson, a filmmaker who manages to attract the main Hollywood stars to his productions.Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Margot Robbie, Tilda Swinton, Jeff Goldblum, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe: with a great cast, Anderson competes for the Palme d’Or for the third time. As in other films by the director, “Asteroid City” has a very careful art direction , full of details and colors, as important as the film’s story.”Asteroid City” is a fictional city in the desert, where parents and students meet for a space convention, the “Junior Stargazer”, which is interrupted by several dramatic events. Wes Anderson first appeared at Cannes in 2012 with “Moonrise Kingdom” and returned in 2021 with “The French Dispatch”. Hotel Budapest”. In 2018, he received the Silver Bear for best achievement, also in Berlin, for “Isle of Dogs”.

The other contestant on Tuesday's competitive show is Italian Marco Bellocchio, 83, with "Rapito", based on the true story of Edgardo Mortara, a six-year-old Jewish boy kidnapped and forcibly converted to Catholicism by Church in the 19th century. Bellocchio received an honorary Palme d'Or in 2021 and is the director of films such as "The Traitor" and "Good morning, night". in 1967 and best screenplay in 2003). He also received the Silver Bear in Berlin for "A Condenação", in 1991. In parallel exhibitions, two Brazilian films will be shown this Tuesday."Crowra/ A Flor do Buriti", by the Portuguese João Salaviza and the Brazilian Renée Nader Messora , which portrays the life of the Krahô tribe and their struggle for survival in the Pedra Branca village, Tocantins, will be shown in the Un Certain Regard exhibition. ", which shows the dilemma of Sofia, a young volleyball player who discovers that she is pregnant, in a country where abortion is illegal.