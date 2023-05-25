Cannes: Nanni Moretti is back, plunged into melancholy with the new film "Il sol dell’avvenire"



Italian filmmaker Nanni Moretti plunged into melancholy this Wednesday with the film “Il sol dell’avvenire”, in contention for the Palme d’Or at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. at the French festival, where he won the Palme d’Or in 2001 with “The Son’s Room”, a film with a much darker tone. questions as an artist, as a father and as a husband, but he also shoots his darts at Italian politics, streaming platforms and even the cinema of others. of the 1950s, but his obsessions prevent him from finishing the shoot. Moretti brings to Cannes this year a “film within a film”, in which reality and fantasy are mixed. “There is no sadness” in the film, assured France-Presse this experienced filmmaker, who some define as a European Woody Allen. “There is joy in creating things, imagining them, and humour”, he adds. this film.Cannes hosted this year several creators in the final stages of their respective careers, such as fellow Italian Marco Bellocchio and British Ken Loach.”Il sol dell’avvenire” questions in particular the role of the Italian Communist Party in the face of Soviet repression in Hungary in 1956, although Moretti’s perspective on communist ideology itself is ambiguous throughout the work. An elderly man in crisis, Moretti enters films by other filmmakers to teach lessons, angering his wife, who plans to leave him, while daughter introduces her parents to a rather peculiar boyfriend. The Palme d’Or jury, which evaluates 21 films in competition, will give its verdict next Saturday, May 27th.