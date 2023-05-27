Adão e Silva salutes the Cannes award that also distinguishes the Krahô people in "Buriti’s Flower"

The film “A Flor do Buriti” was distinguished in the “Un Certain Regard” section of the Cannes Film Festival, on Friday, with the prize for Best Team, thus distinguishing not only the directors, João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora, but also the Krahô people, from Brazil, who star in the work.” It was a privilege for me to attend the world premiere of the film this week and witness the emotion it provoked in the entire room, through the careful look, from within, that the work builds on the Krahô indigenous community, in the state of Tocantins, in northern Brazil”, writes Pedro Adão e Silva in a message published on his page, on the social network Twitter.João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora were distinguished today in the same section where, in 2018, they received a special jury prize for the film “Chuva é Cantoria na Aldeia dos Mortos”. “A Flor do Buriti” was shot with the Krahô people, from Brazil, in the Kraholândia indigenous land, where they had already made “Chuva é Singing in the Aldeia dos Mortos”. Cannes, the film pays an “extraordinary tribute to the resilience of that indigenous people and the struggle for freedom”, while the newspaper Le Monde highlighted the “great poetic magic”. wild palm tree that grows in Brazil, and that is found in the middle of the Krahô community. João Salaviza, Francisco Hyjno Kraho, Henrique Ihjac Kraho, Luzia Cruwakwyj Kraho, Débora Sodré and Renée Nader Messora” data-title=”João Salaviza, Francisco Hyjno Kraho, Henrique Ihjac Kraho, Luzia Cruwakwyj Kraho, Débora Sodré and Renée Nader Messora – Adão e Silva salutes the Cannes award that also distinguishes the Krahô people in “A Flor do Buriti” – SAPO Mag”>

This week, on the occasion of the world premiere of the film in Cannes, indigenous Brazilians and members of the film’s team demonstrated on the red carpet for the right to land for the native peoples of Brazil. in the village of the dead”, João Salaviza and Renée Nader Messora, with their team, also warned of “the genocide of indigenous peoples” in Brazil. For the Portuguese director João Salaviza, this is the third time he has been awarded at Cannes. In 2009 he received the Palme d’Or for best short film with the film “Arena”. The jury of the section “Un Certain Regard” was chaired by the North American actor John C. Reilly. the award given today to “A Flor do Buriti” is yet another recognition of the current strength and creativity of Portuguese filmmakers, whose participation in Cannes this year was particularly diverse and happy”. 16, featured the premiere of the film “As Filhas do Fogo”, by Pedro Costa in the official selection, out of competition. Reis and João Miller Guerra premiered their second fiction feature film, “Légua”. northern Portugal.“Corpos Cintilantes”, a first work by director Inês Teixeira, about adolescence, was selected for the short film competition of the Critics’ Week.The 76th Cannes Film Festival ends this Saturday with the film animation “Elemental”, by Peter Sohn.