"The Little Mermaid" hits theaters in the US, but faces bad waves internationally.

Disney's live-action version of "The Little Mermaid" was #1 at the North American box office in its opening weekend, including the Memorial Day holiday in the US this Monday. 1989 about an underwater princess who gives up her voice in search of true love on land, starring pop singer Halle Bailey and Melissa McCarthy, grossed $95.5 million in its first three days and $117.5 million for four days, in addition to another 68 million on the international market and a worldwide total of 185.5 million, according to industry analyst Exhibitor Relations. of the aquatic adventure does not represent the biggest opening weekend for a Disney live-action adaptation, recalling that 2019's "The Lion King" and 2017's "Beauty and the Beast" grossed 191.8 million and 174.8 million , respectively, on opening weekends (values ​​that are not adjusted for inflation). "Aladdin", released on the same festive weekend in 2019, started with 91.6 million for the three days and 116.8 for the four days, values releases that would also be superior to those of "The Little Mermaid" if updated for inflation. And with a substantial difference: it got over 123.2 million outside the US, for a global total of 214.7 million. Fast and Furious X", international waters are churning for "The Little Mermaid" despite its good start in the US. Asia, namely in China and South Korea, which were important for the success of "Aladdin". Supported by the good reactions in the public surveys in the USA, Disney sources were confident that their film will be able to withstand the next premieres in theaters , starting with the arrival of "Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse" next weekend, but it is the international market that proves to be decisive for the success or failure of these Disney live-action versions: with a budget of 250 million not counting marketing, it is estimated that the studio needs 750 million at the box office to make profits with its new release.

In second place at the box office, “Fast and Furious X” has the opposite problem: great success in the international market, but losing fuel at an alarming rate in the US. In the second weekend, the new film in the saga led by Vin Diesel lost 66 % of its debut in the American market (67 million, an already low value), standing at 23 million for the three days and 28.6 for Memorial Day. Despite the success in the international market, revenues also fell 58% and the worst was in China, a market that has been vital to the saga’s success. Altogether, the tenth film passed $500 million at the worldwide box office, normally a positive sign for a major Hollywood production. But with a budget of 340 million dollars and that does not include marketing expenses, it seems less and less likely that it will manage to reach the billions that would represent commercial success. of the Galaxy Volume 3″, which continues to show great popularity its fourth weekend in theaters, with over 20 million for the three days and 25 for Memorial Day. Values ​​allow it to pass 300 million in the US and 725 worldwide, ever closer to the 863 of “volume 2”. The Film”, still in fourth place at the eighth weekend and which is expected to reach 558 million at the American box office and 1.27 billion worldwide, leaving only 8 million to pass “Frozen”, from 2013 (although revenues of these films are not adjusted for inflation).