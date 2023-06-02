"Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse": the extraordinary progression of the adventures of Miles Morales and company

THE STORY: Brooklyn friendly neighborhood Miles Morales/Spider-Man sets out on an epic adventure across the Multiverse to join forces with Gwen Stacy and a new team of Spider-People. Miles, Gwen and this team will face a villain far more powerful than any before encountered.“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”: In theaters June 1 in original and dubbed versions.

Review: Francisco Quintas

Thanks to the overwhelming popularity of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, some cartoon characters, sometimes relegated to the background of the action, have achieved a more respectable status. The truth is that current icons like Iron Man or Captain America were not always powerful names, particularly when it came to film adaptations. The main exception has always been Peter Parker, better known as Spider-Man, the fun and genius teenage orphan who, overnight, is bitten by a radioactive spider and acquires extraordinary abilities. Everyone knows the story. On the other hand, few could have predicted that the character would preserve the giant affection of readers and moviegoers after more than twenty years. Despite some average or mediocre titles that followed “Spider-Man” (2002), by Sam Raimi, the renewal of scriptwriters and directors has proved to be right for the renewal of the universe. Or the universes. After “resets” of the story with actors in real image (the Englishmen Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland), Sony Pictures proposed a vigorous approach with the animation “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Man” (2018), by dressing with the classic colors of the spider, this time, the young Miles Morales. The film returned a rare achievement: by not undoing Sameik Moore’s vibrant and crazy animation work and exceptional voice performance, the film rejuvenated previous grounds, reminding fans, from different generations, of what led them to engage with the character. at an early age.For these and other reasons, it was suspected that the sequel would obey, in the same coin, a classic narrative structure, an animation of a playful and indomitable freshness and an enthralling retinue of characters: “Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse” is exactly what it should be and beyond. ” data-title=””Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse”: The Extraordinary Progression of the Adventures of Miles Morales and Co. – SAPO Mag”>

Directed by Kemp Powers, Justin K. Thompson and the Portuguese Joaquim dos Santos, with long experience in television adaptations of comics, “Homem-Aranha: Through the Aranhaverso” sustains the sense of humor, the electrifying soundtrack and the audiovisual rhythm already known. Furthermore, it balances the importance of character arcs from the past with the greater emphasis given to other faces.For example, although the father figures of the protagonist progress, the biggest spotlight falls on actresses Hailee Steinfeld and Luna Lauren Velez, in the robes of Gwen Stacy and Rio, the mother of Miles Morales.

In addition, voice cast additions such as Daniel Kaluuya, Karan Soni and Oscar Isaac provide well-balanced moments of comedy and tension, notable for the care with which the common essence of Spider-Man’s infinite variants is never marred. The only weak point in this crossroads of parallel universes is the character of Jason Schwartzman, the initial antagonistic instigator until he becomes repetitive and easily forgotten as the (spectacular) events unfold. 2024, it is safe to cultivate very high expectations. If fans are compensated for the flowery wait for “Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse”, we could be facing one of the best film trilogies of the 21st century. If this happens because of the noise, once again, such a special character in such an emotional and inspiring series of stories, it will be a happy coincidence.