French filmmaker Jacques Rozier dies



Jacques Rozier, to whom the IndieLisboa festival and Cinemateca dedicated a retrospective in 2018, made cinema and television, leaving short films and only six feature films, including “Adieu Philippine” (1962). Cinemateca Portuguesa remembered the “legendary reputation” of Jacques Rozier, “of productions with a difficult conclusion, spaced out in time, concomitantly subject to diffusion difficulties, obstacles imposed by the lack of distribution or by the late and often excessively discreet distribution of films ”.Jacques Rozier, who was born in Paris in 1926 and entered cinema influenced by Jean Renoir and Jean Vigo, was one of the last names associated with the French ‘Nouvelle Vague’ and possibly the least publicized. Commercial premieres in Portugal include “Rentrée des Classes” (1955), “Les shipwrecked de l’île de la tortue” (1976) and “Maine Océan” (1985). , as described by Cinemateca, and which was produced by Paulo Branco, with photography directed by Acácio de Almeida.