    Johnny Depp turns 60: the many faces of the actor in the movies

    Jeanne du Barry (2023)THE NEW FILM TO BE RELEASED__ “Jeanne du Barry”, in which Johnny Depp plays the French King Louis XV, who fell in love with a prostitute, received a standing ovation for seven minutes, on the first day of the Cannes Film Festival . It is his return to cinema after the controversies that have surrounded his personal and professional life in recent years. Lost role as villainous Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore” at the studio’s “request” after a British judge ruled that the charge of being an “violent husband” in an article by British tabloid The Sun was “substantially true” and later won a libel trial against Heard in the US in June 2022, but remains a toxic figure to many.” data-title=”Jeanne du Barry (2023) – – SAPO Mag”> THE NEW FILM TO BE RELEASED__ "Jeanne du Barry", in which Johnny Depp plays the French King Louis XV, who fell in love with a prostitute, received a seven-minute standing ovation on the first day of the Cannes Film Festival. It is his return to cinema after the controversies that have surrounded his personal and professional life in recent years. He lost the role as the villainous Grindelwald in "Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore's Secrets" The "order" from the studio" after a British judge ruled that the charge of being a "violent husband" in an article in the British tabloid The Sun was "substantially true" and later won a libel trial against Heard in the US in June 2022, but remains a toxic figure to many.

