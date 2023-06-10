Johnny Depp turns 60: the many faces of the actor in the movies

Jeanne du Barry (2023)THE NEW FILM TO BE RELEASED__ “Jeanne du Barry”, in which Johnny Depp plays the French King Louis XV, who fell in love with a prostitute, received a standing ovation for seven minutes, on the first day of the Cannes Film Festival . It is his return to cinema after the controversies that have surrounded his personal and professional life in recent years. Lost role as villainous Grindelwald in “Fantastic Beasts: Secrets of Dumbledore” at the studio’s “request” after a British judge ruled that the charge of being an “violent husband” in an article by British tabloid The Sun was “substantially true” and later won a libel trial against Heard in the US in June 2022, but remains a toxic figure to many.” data-title=”Jeanne du Barry (2023) – – SAPO Mag”>