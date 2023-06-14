"avatar" now goes until 2031: the next three James Cameron films are postponed again



The next “Avatar” films will arrive even later in theaters. The new postponement of the James Cameron saga is part of a major change announced on Tuesday of the opening dates of the next releases in cinemas by the studio The Walt Disney Co. Thus, “Avatar 3” moved from December 20, 2024 to December 19, 2025. , while “Avatar 5″ postponed from December 22, 2028 to December 19, 2031. If this plan is fulfilled, James Cameron will be 77 when the last film opens in theaters and the saga will be 22, since the first ” Avatar” was released on December 18, 2009. Disney has not indicated any reason for the changes to its premieres, but the North American media notes the context in which it is taking place: a strike by Hollywood scriptwriters that disrupts several projects and the company’s plan to increase profits through deep cuts in expenses. Disney’s chief executive, Bob Iger, set a goal of cutting $5.5 billion a year, including $3 billion in non-sports content, which which is allowed with the postponement of several expensive projects, such as Cameron’s films. a few years and mainly in the months that preceded the premiere of “Avatar: O Caminho da Água”, the director warned that the box office results would determine whether he went ahead with “Avatar 4” and “Avatar 5”; if it weren’t a commercial success, the third film, almost finished, would be the conclusion of the Pandora saga. “I know what I’m going to do for the next six or seven years. a discussion coming soon with the folks at Disney about the plan to move forward with ‘Avatar 3’, which is already shot – we’ve already captured and shot the entire movie, so we’re in extended post production to do all that CGI magic [efeitos especiais]. And then ‘Avatar 4 and 5’ are both written. We even have a part of 4 filmed. At this time, we started a franchise. We started a saga that can now unfold over several films”, he clarified during an interview recorded for the program “Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace?” the third biggest hit ever, as long as past film receipts are not updated with the impact of inflation.