Actor Jean-Pierre Léaud in a fragile situation: French people donate more than 20 thousand euros to help Nova Vaga legend

Emblematic figure of the French Nouvelle Vague (New Wave), the actor Jean-Pierre Léaud, 79 years old, assured France-Presse (AFP) on Wednesday through his agent that he is “much better” and to thank the hundreds of people who responded to the appeal of those close to him, who were concerned about him, raising more than 20 thousand euros. cinema, to come to the aid of the actor, who according to him was in a very precarious psychological, physical and financial situation, mainly due to the death of filmmaker Jean-Luc Godard in September. donations, on the initiative of Armand Hennon, leader of the Association of Friends of François Truffaut. The result: many expressions of emotion on social networks and, exceeding expectations, more than 20,000 euros collected in three days by over 400 fans.”Although deeply affected for the disappearance of Jean-Luc Godard, with whom we were still talking a few months ago about a future project, I would like to reassure my friends: I am much better thanks to them and I intend to return to filming very soon!”, said Jean-Pierre Léaud in the Wednesday night, in a statement sent to AFP. Jean-Pierre Léaud and François Truffaut” data-title=”Actor Jean-Pierre Léaud in a fragile situation: the French donate more than 20,000 euros to help New Wave legend – SAPO Mag”> Jean-Pierre Léaud and François Truffaut “I express my deep gratitude and my emotion for the many messages of affection received from all continents. The testimonies of your generosity, which I receive as so many manifestations of friendship, will be of great help in my daily life “, continuing, thanking Serge Toubiana and the Association of Friends of François Truffaut. for his friendship and “concern”. Serge Toubiana explained to AFP that he had recently found Jean-Pierre Léaud very shaken, in his wife’s Parisian apartment, who was herself “very tired”. “I asked him what would make them happy. He said- me that they would have to go to the sun, swim”, he explained. Inseparable from the cinema of François Truffaut, who created the character of Antoine Doinel for him, from “The 400 Blows” to “Love on the Run”, Léaud was very shaken by the successive disappearance of great figures of the time, and lives in precarious conditions, especially psychologically, he added. actor.More than 60 years after the Nouvelle Vague, Jean-Pierre Léaud is the best known of the still living faces of this movement that revolutionized cinema. At the end of May, another figure, the discreet director Jacques Rozier, died at the age of 96, two years after being the target of a solidarity movement after being evicted from the place where he lived.