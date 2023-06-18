Portugal will be in the spotlight at the Annecy animation film festival in 2024



The announcement was made today, the last day of this year’s edition, by Portuguese director Regina Pessoa, in a video shown to the festival’s audience and meanwhile released on the event’s official YouTube account. in the year in which two animated feature films debuted in Portuguese cinemas, which were screened at the French event in 2022: “Nayola”, by José Miguel Ribeiro, and “Os demons of my grandfather”, by Nuno Beato. Portuguese animation has been recognized all over the world in recent years. This year, “Ice Merchants”, an animation by João Gonzalez that intertwines 2D drawing and music, was nominated for the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film. The film, which had its world premiere in 2022 at the Cannes Critics’ Week, in France, where it was awarded, has won several other awards in the context of festivals, including Annie, considered the Oscars of animation, for best short film and the audience award, in the same category, at the International Animation Film Festival – Anima, in Brussels. These are just a few examples of Portuguese animated films that have been present and won prizes at various festivals.The Annecy animation film festival, whose edition this year ends today, featured several Portuguese productions in competition.In the official short film competition -filmes was “Catisfaction”, produced and directed by André Almeida, made in 3D, without dialogues, between the real and the dreamlike, about a man and his cat. In the same competition there were two Portuguese co-productions by Cola Animation, by Bruno Caetano : “L’Ombre des papillons”, by Sofia El Khyari, drawing on paper, and “Telsche”, by Sophie Colfer and Ala Nunu. stop motion’ by Nelson Fernandes, while in the television film competition was director José Pedro Cavalheiro with “Sr. Passageiro”, a series for children, with a screenplay by Regina Guimarães and produced by Ocidental Filmes. The film festival, which is one of the most important for animation cinema, was dedicated this year to Mexico.