Woody Allen returns to Portugal for two jazz concerts in September



Woody Allen will return to Portugal, as a musician, announced this Tuesday the promoter Sons em Trânsito. The American filmmaker and musician will perform with the New Orleans Jazz Band, with whom he has worked for over 40 years, in two concerts: for the first time in Porto, on the 13th of September at the Super Bock Arena, passing through Campo Pequeno in Lisbon the following day. Lisboa.”Woody and the New Orleans Jazz Band have been touring Europe since 1996 and their songs have always been inspired by the city of New Orleans. Their repertoire is diverse and comprises over 1200 songs of popular melodies from the early 20th century . Woody Allen’s concerts are always a surprise not only for the public but also for the band who never know what the next song will be, since the artist believes that he should be guided by the spontaneous nature of music”, highlights the promoter in announcement.Woody Allen performed with the New Orleans Jazz Band in 2004 at Casino Estoril and the following year at the Centro Cultural de Belém, in Lisbon. In 2017, it was the turn of a concert at Coliseu dos Recreios, also in Lisbon. Best known for his cinematographic work as a director and screenwriter, for which he has already won four Oscars, Woody Allen was born in New York, in the United States of America, in 1935 , being responsible for outstanding works of 20th century cinema such as “Annie Hall”, “Manhattan”, “Interiors” or “Zelig”.