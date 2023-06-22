Streaming unrest: Producer Ryan Murphy leaves Netflix for Disney



It is one of the biggest disturbances of 2023 in streaming: Ryan Murphy will leave Netflix for Disney. According to Bloomberg, Ryan Murphy is negotiating a new agreement with Disney, where he will meet executive Dana Walden, with whom he worked in the days of the 20th Century Fox TV. It was during this phase that he became one of the most prominent American TV producers, thanks to the creation of hits such as “Glee”, “Nip/Tuck”, “American Horror Story”, “American Crime Story” and “Pose”. The deal isn’t done yet, but Ryan Murphy has been in talks for a year and managed to hammer out key details before the May 2 Hollywood writers’ strike begins, which has largely paralyzed the industry. $300 million millionaire signed with Netflix in 2018, which was one of the biggest ever for a TV producer. On the platform, the miniseries “The Politician” (2019), “Hollywood” (2020), “Ratched” ( since 2020) and “Halston” (2021) never managed to reach the commercial and artistic success of Ryan Murphy’s productions in the Fox days. ” (2020), the documentaries “Pray Away” (2021) and “Mr. Harrigan” (2022) The greatest success of the partnership came only in 2022 with the duo formed by the miniseries “The Watcher” and “DAHMER – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”, which entered the TOP of the most watched original series ever on Netflix .