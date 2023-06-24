"I don’t think Hollywood has done enough": Jane Fonda ready to continue fight against climate crisis

“My cancer is in remission. I have a lot of energy,” Jane Fonda told AFP on Thursday backstage at the Hollywood Climate Summit. “I don’t think the Hollywood community has done enough. to face this crisis. That’s why I’m here, to encourage it”, said the two-time Oscar winner. The summit brings together industry figures, scientists and activists in a bid to change the culture of the sector and encourage filmmakers to positively influence the public. “Everything and Everywhere at Once” directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert and “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson are also confirmed for the event held at the Academy’s Los Angeles headquarters.Fonda hosted a panel called “Hollywood Reflection on Oil and Gas” and urged the entertainment industry to end all investments in the fossil fuel sector and reduce its carbon footprint. Jane Fonda” data-title=”Jane Fonda – “I don’t think Hollywood has done enough”: Jane Fonda is ready to continue the fight against the climate crisis – SAPO Mag”>

He talked about a California law banning new oil wells within a mile of homes, schools and parks. After years of campaigning, the bill finally got signed into law by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2022, but energy companies got enough signatures to stop the measure and demand a referendum next year. “People are suffering from cancer, heart and lung diseases and asthma. Children are missing classes and are born with birth defects because they live close to infrastructure in the fossil fuel sector” , said Fonda. If the oil companies manage to overturn the law “this will become a precedent for other states”, he added. “We have to stop this. This requires all of our effort.”

“All I Can”

Fonda rose to fame in the 1960s with roles such as Barbarella, which made her a worldwide sex symbol, before gaining critical recognition for two Academy Awards over the next decade for “Klute” and “The Return of Heroes”. At that time, he embraced activism. She became the first Hollywood celebrity to visit the city of Hanoi to protest the Vietnam War, a gesture that earned her the nickname “Hanoi Jane”. influential political activists in the United States. Jane Fonda” data-title=”Jane Fonda – “I don’t think Hollywood has done enough”: Jane Fonda is ready to continue the fight against the climate crisis – SAPO Mag”>

In recent years, she has spoken about biodiversity in the ocean before the United Nations, protested against an oil pipeline project in Minnesota and has been arrested several times for leading demonstrations against the climate crisis outside the Capitol, in Washington. As you just mentioned, I get depressed to the point where I can’t sleep,” she commented. “I do everything I can. (…) We all have to do everything we can before it’s too late.” Fonda has also been on a number of projects. as an actress in recent years. In September, she revealed that she suffered from Hodgkin’s lymphoma and that she had started chemotherapy. Just three months later, the actress, who had already overcome breast and skin cancers, announced the remission of the disease and that she was no longer undergoing treatment. Writers’ strike has paralyzed many productions in Hollywood, Fonda plans to focus on activism ahead of next year’s election. “I’m not even thinking about trying to work in the next year and a half because I want to focus on this,” he declared. “The next elections will be crucial.”