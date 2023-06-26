About to turn 81, Harrison Ford refuses retirement: "I don’t work well when I’m out of work"



Harrison Ford turns 81 on July 13 and has no intention of stopping working. A bad choice for his life was the answer when Chris Wallace, on his CNN show, asked him if he was going to retire. work", explained the legendary actor, who this week returns to the big screen in "Indiana Jones and the Marker", his assumed farewell as the most famous archaeologist in the history of cinema. useful. It's my Jones, I want to be useful," he added. Wallace then asked what he liked so much about his work as an actor. "It's the people you work with. The intensity and intimacy of the collaboration… it's the ambition combined, somehow forged from words on a page. I don't plan what I want to do in a scene and I don't feel obligated to do anything, but I am naturally affected by the things I work on, he replied. in series with the western "1923" and the comedy "Shrinking", in addition to joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross, replacing the late William Hurt.