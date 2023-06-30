“The Girl in the Backseat”: Portuguese-American film about human trafficking premieres at Hollywood festival



Directed by Nick Laurant, responsible for the Corridor Crew programme, the film is an independent production spoken in English and Portuguese and based on true facts. on this topic for several years with the intention of writing about it. “I did a lot of research on human trafficking, I spoke with people who were trafficked and with a policeman who only focused on cases like this”, he said. The actress also found out that a friend was trafficked in Los Angeles after responding to an ad for models . “She was locked up in a house for three months, it was a horror story”, said Kika Magalhães. “What I did was a compilation of all these stories that I heard and I wrote just one”, she described. “I knew it was going to be a low-budget film, so I wrote a story about two people in a car.” The story is about a Portuguese emigrant trafficked in Los Angeles, with many scenes in Portuguese. Her character, Sofia, is a victim of Ryan, played by Chris Marrone, who also wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes actress Ana Lopes (in the role of Xana), who recently played a television journalist in the acclaimed Netflix series “Rabo de Peixe”, and young Brooke Olivia Borges, who plays Sofia as a child. low-budget film”, said the actress, referring that the production was filmed in Los Angeles in 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, for 28 days. verde” organized this evening to promote some of the films at the festival. “The biggest challenges were the logistics of covid and not having enough resources”, he explained. “It’s the classic dilemma of making independent films. We didn’t have the resources and that created some difficulties.” The premiere at the 26th edition of the Dances With Films film festival will be an opportunity to show the film, get distribution and compete for the audience award and the industry award. Films is a great independent festival”, highlighted Kika Magalhães. “This festival doesn’t accept very famous people,” she said. “If the film features Brad Pitt, they won’t accept it.” The festival began on June 26, with the film “Good Side of Bad” on opening night, and runs at the TCL Chinese Theater until July 2. On the “green carpet” were the creators and actors behind other titles in competition, such as “Bibi”, “Remixed” and “You Have No Idea”. Known for her role in the 2016 film “Os Olhos da Minha Mãe”, which received several nominations and awards , Kika Magalhães also has another project coming out soon, the film “Death on the Border” with Danny Trejo and Shannon Elizabeth.