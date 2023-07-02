Actors extend talks with studios, freeze strike that could paralyze Hollywood



The Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) and platforms like Netflix and Disney were deep in lengthy negotiations, but as the deadline for an agreement approached midnight on Friday, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue. The current contract was extended until July 12 at midnight Los Angeles time, SAG-AFTRA said in a brief statement. The text adds that “the parties will continue to negotiate under a mutually agreed media block.” for the actors’ union to join the writers’ strike that has gripped Hollywood for nine weeks. The members of SAG-AFTRA had already approved a strike, in case the negotiators did not reach an agreement. It would be the first time that Hollywood writers and actors would go on strike simultaneously since 1960, when the actor and president of the United States, Ronald Reagan, led a walkout that forced the studios to cave in. “We are at a turning point,” Jonathan Handle, an entertainment industry lawyer, told AFP.

“Transformer”

Hundreds of Hollywood stars, including Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence, signed a letter released this week calling on the union for a “transformative” deal. industry. Residual compensation is the income that artists receive each time content they have participated in is rebroadcast. This revenue has declined, as streaming platforms do not reveal their viewing statistics. Also under discussion are the virtual auditions that have multiplied during the pandemic and that impose a logistical burden on actors, depriving them of “feedback” from directors, in addition to the expansion of Artificial Intelligence in the industry. Kim Donovan, a 52-year-old actress.The writers’ strike has drastically reduced the number of movies and shows in production, but a lawsuit by the actors could virtually bring everything to a standstill.Some reality shows and interviews may continue, but events like the Emmys, scheduled for September 18, would be at risk. Popular series that should return to television in the third quarter of the year would be postponed, as well as the production of films or the promotion of this summer’s blockbusters.