Selma Uamusse, Luca Argel and Aline Frazão in Ourém at a festival dedicated to migrants



After five years of interruption, the festival returns to the medieval town of Ourém with a multidisciplinary and multicultural programme, inspired by the “cosmopolitan spirit of the 4th Count of Ourém” and the tradition of emigration of the council’s population to celebrate “the cultural diversity and creativity as ways of achieving more humanized and sustainable places”, reads the presentation. , cited in a note from the municipality. Ourém, a municipality with a historical relationship with emigration, evokes “lives and experiences of emigrants from Ourém, in the past and present”, the “social relations and cooperation (…) with other peoples around throughout history” and the “cultural, social and economic gains” of the diaspora in this return of the September Festival. For three days, the medieval town hosts concerts, theater, cinema, a seminar, conferences, exhibitions, literature, visits to the heritage, handicrafts and also a gastronomic tasting inspired by the five main countries of destination for emigrants from Ourém: France, England, Brazil, Angola and Mozambique. from Angola, Mozambique and Brazil, respectively”, as well as the theater “O Rest of Your Voice”, where “a meeting between actors and spectators” is proposed. In September, Ourém also hosts “A bizarre story” (” A bizarre story”), theatrical show with migrants from eight countries. In cinema, the September Festival will show several films, such as “Great Yarmouth”, by João Canijo, or the documentary “Je suis partout et nulle part à la fois” ( “I’m everywhere and nowhere at the same time”), which will take director Amandine Desille to Ourém.For Luís Albuquerque, the fundamental added value of the September Festival is “the effective participation of the community of Ourém”, which engages in “putting on shows, boosting gastronomy and handicraft spaces, public space scenography, sharing personal testimonies, intervening in debates and informal conversations and, not least, in the fruition of this party”.