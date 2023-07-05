5 must watch gambling anime series

An anime series, originally from Japan and widely watched around the world. Western cultures have especially taken to anime series; millions continue to watch them regularly.

One reason anime series are popular with viewers is that they explore many themes and genres, such as gambling. Gambling anime offers its own special charm, making for an intriguing watch.

Gambling has always been a popular pastime for many around the world. This is evident to see as the online casino industry is one that continues to experience a huge amount of growth, especially in the West. It is already a prevalent market in cultures such as across Europe, while those in North America are just starting to experience it for themselves legally. The US and Canada are starting to allow states and provinces to legalize it for residents, and with favorable results already having been witnessed, it is clear there is an affinity towards the activity.

With anime being an entertaining medium for so many now, the incorporation of the pastime is one that has been widely welcomed. Many like to see how shows and the characters used are able to deal with the scenarios and situations that the games involved can provide.

If you are looking for the best five gambling-related anime series to watch, then we have got you covered!

Kakeguri: Compulsive Gambler

Kakeguri takes the number 1 spot on this guide from Gamble USA, as it is a popular anime series that revolves around a prestigious school called Hyakkaou Private Academy. The students at this school are ranked based on their gambling skills, and the winners get everything. The main character of the series, Yumeko Jabami, is a transfer student who has insane gambling abilities and is always on the lookout for a good challenge. This anime series has an interesting plotline with high stakes and electrifying gameplay.

Kaiji: Ultimate Survivor

Kaiji is an exciting and suspenseful story for any viewer who appreciates dramatic storytelling. The series follows Kaiji Ito, who finds himself down on his luck and in debt. However, an opportunity presents itself to help clear his debt by participating in an illegal gambling game that portrays both risks and thrills in an intense and dramatic fashion.

Legendary Gambler Tetsuya

Legendary Gambler Tetsuya has long been one of the premier anime gambling series. The plot centers around professional gambler Tetsuya, known for his exceptional Mahjong skills. However, after losing to another famous gambler and experiencing psychological warfare himself, Tetsuya must recover his abilities before facing another match against another notorious opponent. Additionally, Legendary Gambler Tetsuya explores themes including addiction, psychological warfare and risks and rewards associated with gambling.

Touhai Densetsu Akagi: Yami ni Maiorita Tensai

Touhai Densetsu Akagi is an anime series that primarily focuses on Mahjong. The story revolves around Akagi, a young man with an incredible talent for the game. Despite his young age, Akagi is willing to take risks and put everything on the line. The series is filled with suspenseful moments that will leave you on the edge of your seat.

One Outs

One Outs is an anime series centered around a baseball team and Toua Tokuchi, an eccentric gambler. While participating in a game, he offers to pitch them to victory using an unheard-of form of betting called “One Out.” The show is known for its intense baseball battles as well as Toua’s brilliant mind games with team owner Toshie Tanaka and others on-field.

Verdict

Gambling anime series can provide an entertaining and suspenseful watch for anyone who appreciates suspense, thrills, and excitement. While they highlight some of the more serious aspects of gambling, they also provide viewers with engaging stories they can follow along. While these five listed are just the tip of the iceberg regarding gambling-themed amines, there are dozens more out there; but these five should definitely be watched if you want to combine both themes!