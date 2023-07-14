O "double whammy" and an existential crisis: what does the Hollywood actors and screenwriters strike mean?

Hollywood actors and screenwriters join forces on the picket lines starting Friday, after the Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) union failed to reach an agreement with the Film and Television Producers Alliance (AMPTP), the organization that represents major Hollywood studios and platforms such as Disney, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Sony, Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix, Amazon and Apple. It will be the industry’s biggest shutdown in 63 years: it’s the first time both unions have gone on strike simultaneously since 1960, when actor (and future US president) Ronald Reagan led the protests. One of the main complaints from actors concerns the drop in payments known as “residuals”. The substantial amounts that artists used to receive when successful shows or films they participated in were shown on television have practically disappeared because streaming platforms today refuse to disclose their numbers of audience. Instead, platforms pay the same flat fee for all shows available on their platforms, which can mean little return for a global hit. Further complicating the picture is the issue of artificial intelligence. Both actors and screenwriters want guarantees to regulate its future use, but the studios have so far refused to budge. What does this “double whammy” mean for Tinseltown and the “dream factory”?

Will the big stars go on strike?

Among SAG-AFTRA's 160,000 members are many of the world's biggest stars. Hollywood, from Tom Cruise to Angelina Jolie and Johnny Depp, are union members with a membership card. Stars such as Meryl Streep, Jennifer Lawrence, Ben Stiller and Colin Farrell publicly spoke out in favor of a strike. In the afternoon, the stars of "Oppenheimer" left the premiere in London a few minutes before the start of the press conference of the Syndicate in Los Angeles. Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett, Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, James D'Arcy, Tom Conti, Jefferson Hall, David Dastmalchian and Trond Fausa Aurvåg, but no longer accompanied director Christopher Nolan to the stage inside the But will we see them in the pickets outside the studios? "There will be visibility for the big stars," said `France-Presse entertainment industry lawyer Jonathan Handel. who already have millions", he pointed out. The big stars do not gain financially from the strike, because their agents negotiate individual contracts with studios that far exceed the union minimums that were being negotiated. Even so, their presence can "enlighten plus the studios, to come to the negotiating table with a fair deal," said actor Dominic Burgess.

How do strikes affect movies and shows?

Hollywood productions have already slowed down significantly since the writers' strike was called on May 2. Shows with finished writers, such as "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," continue filming this summer, albeit with no writers on set. But without actors, the only US productions that can go on are a handful of soap operas – which have a different contract – and reality and game shows. For that reason, Fox this week unveiled a fall schedule full of non-scripted series like "Kitchen Nightmares" and "Lego Masters". premieres and parties. At stake are already the huge annual pop culture gathering of Comic-Con in San Diego next week and the launch of the new film "Haunted Mansion" in Disneyland, which was already predicted to be reduced to a "private event for fans". the end of filming and the start of showing in theaters. But the longer the strike, the greater the impact on film releases. Major Hollywood studios have already overhauled their release schedules. For example, Disney recently delayed several Marvel superhero films, spreading them out over a longer time period. SAG-AFTRA suggested it could offer exemptions so as not to affect smaller, truly independent films.

Will foreign productions be affected?

SAG-AFTRA is an American labor union based in Los Angeles. But that doesn’t mean the impact of the strike will be confined to US borders.” When SAG-AFTRA actors are working on a film that is to be shot in Europe, Australia, Asia or wherever, they will have to stop working”, explains lawyer Jonathan Handel. The strike also prevents members from promoting films and series, which means that premieres and major fall cinema such as Venice and Toronto will be affected unless the strike ends. As things stand, “if a film was filmed with SAG-AFTRA actors, the actors cannot promote it at the Fall Film Festival. Venice” scheduled to start at the end of August, explains Handel.

How long will the strike last?

The writers have been picketing for 11 weeks now. But historically, Hollywood strikes vary greatly in duration – from several months to just over three hours. So how long will it last? this outage?"That's up to them. We're available to talk to them tonight!" said upbeat SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher at Thursday's press conference, referring to the studios. "It depends on them being available to talk in a normal way that honors what we do," he added. will last at least until the fall. "This will drag on and it's not easily resolved, because both sides see this as existential," he said. , he stressed.

What is the economic impact?

From accounting to catering to transportation, many companies are linked to the entertainment industry. This makes the financial impact of a Hollywood strike difficult to calculate, but undeniably huge.”15 years ago, when the writers were on strike – it was a 100-day strike — and the estimate was just over $2 billion. That’s $20 million a day,” Handel said. Adjusted for inflation, that’s nearly $30 million a day lost in California alone, he noted. “Believe me, our hearts are bleeding that we have to make this decision,” said Fran Drescher at the press conference. sand and it’s a terrible thing to do. But we were forced into it,” explained the union leader and remembered star and co-creator of the 1990s comedy “The Nanny”.