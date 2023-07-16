Festival Marmostra at Praia da Tocha has 94 short films in competition



Organized by the Associação de Moradores da Praia da Tocha, the international festival has the support of the City Council of Cantanhede and the Parish Council of Tocha. [inscrições] from 115 different countries, from which 94 short films were selected”, said today, to the Lusa agency, the founder and coordinator of the initiative since the first edition, Paulo Delgado. Brazil, Kazakhstan, India, France, United States, Spain, Germany, Ukraine and Russia. “The country that sent the most short films to Marmostra was Iran”, he added. May and has as themes the Sea, Environment and Traditions. Created in 2017, the annual festival “offers a platform for emerging filmmakers who take the opportunity to show their works and share their stories with the public. With a careful selection of films and strategic partnerships, Marmostra seeks to expand access to cinematographic culture and strengthen the cinema scene in Portugal”, underlines the president of the board of directors of the Associação de Moradores da Praia da Tocha, Alberto Oliveira. students up to 16 years old could participate in Marmostra Júnior, with a short film about the Sea, about five minutes long (award of 100 euros). During the three days of the festival, the 94 short films in competition will be screened , with the announcement of the winners being made at the closing session of the event, on July 23, at 11:30 pm. The best short films in each of the three competition categories – Sea, Environment and Traditions.The first prize is worth 300 euros and the second is 150 euros.Questioned by the Lusa agency about the number of entries compared to previous years, Paulo Delgado said that it has been “sensibly the same”.“Last year there were a few more. [curtas-metragens concorrentes], perhaps due to the fact that people have been at home, because of the pandemic. This year there has been a slight decrease, but it is not very significant, ”he concluded.